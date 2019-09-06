(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on U.S.-China trade deal hope
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks closed higher Friday to extend their gains to a third day in a row on abated concerns over the yearlong trade frictions between the United States and China and upbeat U.S. data. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 4.38 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 2,009.13. Trade volume was low at 377 million shares worth 3.6 trillion won (US$3 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 488 at 307.
The local stock market got a boost from news that the world's two largest economies are set to hold talks next month to make a compromise in their protracted trade talks.
The index breached the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark for the first time since Aug. 1 on Thursday, aided by eased woes over Hong Kong protests.
"The strong indicators from the United States, including the purchasing manager's index and employment figures, also eased concerns over an economic slowdown," said Noh Dong-kil, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities Co.
Foreigners scooped up a net 47.2 billion won worth of shares, while retail investors dumped a net 33.5 billion won. Institutions sold more shares than they bought at 19 billion won.
Techs, financials and shipbuilders led the market gain, while steelmaking, chemicals and logistics were among losers.
Tech shares finished higher, with Samsung Electronics advancing 1.31 percent to 46,300 won. But No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 1.33 percent to 81,900 won.
Shipbuilders continued to trade higher, with Samsung Heavy Industries rising 1.54 percent to 7,920 won, and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering advancing 3.49 percent to 118,500 won.
Shinhan Financial moved up 1.43 percent to 41,450 won, and KB Financial increased 2.01 percent to 40,550 won.
Pharmaceutical firms closed mixed, with Celltrion rising 0.91 percent to 165,500 won, while Samsung BioLogics slid 0.72 percent to 277,500 won. Hanmi Pharmaceutical closed unchanged at 280,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,196.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.3 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 0.6 basis point to 1.265 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond also rose 0.6 basis point to 1.265 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
