Scions of SK, Hyundai conglomerate families convicted of drug use
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Scions of two of South Korea's biggest conglomerate families -- SK and Hyundai -- were freed after receiving suspended jail sentences Friday for use of marijuana.
The Incheon District Court sentenced Chey Young-geun, a grandson of SK Group founder Chey Jong-gun, and Chung Hyun-sun, a grandson of Hyundai Group, to one year of imprisonment, suspended for two years.
The court also put the duo on probation and ordered each of them to pay 10 million won (US$8,371) in reimbursement.
With the ruling, the 31-year-old Chey and the 28-year-old Chung were released from custody after they were arrested in April.
"Having habitually purchased and smoked marijuana, the quality of their crime is not minor," the court said in delivering the sentence. "But (the final ruling was given) in consideration of the fact that they regret the wrongdoing and have never before been convicted of any criminal acts," it said.
The prosecution had sought prison sentences of one year and six months for both of them.
Chey's charges include purchasing some 81 grams of marijuana, worth 22 million won, in the form of cookie or liquid and using them during the one-year period ending in March.
Chung, meanwhile, smoked marijuana with Chey on four occasions after the two became friends while studying abroad. Charges against Chung also include smoking marijuana at his home in Seoul from February last year to January this year on 26 occasions.
The junior Chey is a son of Chey Yoon-won, the late former chief of SK Chemicals Co. and the junior Chung is the eldest son of Chung Mong-il, the eighth son of the Hyundai founder and CEO of Hyundai M Partners Co.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
