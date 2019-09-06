S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 6, 2019
All Headlines 16:44 September 06, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.174 1.171 +0.3
3-year TB 1.265 1.259 +0.6
10-year TB 1.381 1.367 +1.4
2-year MSB 1.289 1.280 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.769 1.760 +0.9
91-day CD 1.540 1.530 +1.0
(END)
