Moon back in Seoul amid political trouble over justice minister pick

Suspicions are rampant over apparent ethical lapses, or even alleged violations of law, by Cho and his family. The allegations include that Cho, a former law professor, and his wife, also a professor, used their authority and personal connections to help their daughter enter coveted schools in South Korea. Related news was a reminder of privileges and prerogatives that influential figures and those vested with power enjoy in the nation, where parents are known for their passion for the education of their children.