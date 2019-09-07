Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wife of justice minister nominee indicted for allegedly forging school certificate

All Headlines 00:09 September 07, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The wife of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk was indicted on Friday over allegations that she fabricated a school certificate for her daughter.

The prosecution filed a formal charge against Cho's wife, a professor surnamed Chung, without summoning her for its probe into a series of corruption allegations involving Cho's family.

Chung, 57, a Dongyang University professor, was accused of forging a school president's award certificate in 2012 to help her daughter enter a medical school in 2014.

The move is expected to deal a blow to Cho, who attended a parliamentary confirmation hearing Friday, nearly one month after he was nominated to lead the justice ministry.

State prosecutors swiftly proceeded with the indictment as a seven-year statute of limitations over such fabrication charges expired at midnight.

Since being nominated in early August, Cho has faced a string of allegations of irregularities, including that his 28-year-old daughter received preferential treatment in entering elite schools and that his family made a dubious investment in a private equity fund.

Cho told lawmakers that he will contemplate whether he could serve in the job if his wife is formally charged.

