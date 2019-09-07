(LEAD) Wife of justice minister nominee indicted for allegedly forging school certificate
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The wife of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk was indicted on Friday over allegations that she fabricated a school certificate for her daughter.
The prosecution filed a formal charge against Cho's wife, a professor surnamed Chung, without summoning her for its probe into a series of corruption allegations involving Cho's family.
Chung, 57, a Dongyang University professor, was accused of forging a school president's award certificate in 2012 to help her daughter enter a medical school in 2014.
The move is expected to deal a blow to Cho, who attended a parliamentary confirmation hearing Friday, nearly one month after he was nominated to lead the justice ministry.
"It is regrettable that the charges were filed against her without the summons," Cho told reporters. "I respect the prosecution's decision."
State prosecutors swiftly proceeded with the indictment as a seven-year statute of limitations over such fabrication charges expired at midnight.
The award was allegedly given in recognition of volunteer work at the school's English education center for children from rural villages in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Chung later became the chief of the center.
The controversy was brought to the fore as the university's chief said Thursday that Chung asked him to say he had entrusted her with the authority to issue the dean's award certificate. His remarks spawned speculation that Chung may have attempted to destroy evidence.
Since being nominated in early August, Cho has faced a string of allegations of irregularities, including that his 28-year-old daughter received preferential treatment in entering elite schools and that his family made a dubious investment in a private equity fund.
The indictment may affect President Moon Jae-in's decision over whether to press ahead with appointing Cho. The president was widely expected to appoint his pick in the coming days.
The presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, did not unveil its official stance.
"It appears that time is needed to tackle the situation. We have no immediate plan to issue the official stance," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Cho told the hearing that he will move in accordance with Moon's decision, when asked by lawmakers over his stance if his wife were indicted.
