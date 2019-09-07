Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:22 September 07, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 90

Incheon 30/25 Rain 90

Suwon 30/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 80

Daejeon 30/25 Rain 80

Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 90

Gangneung 30/23 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/26 Rain 70

Gwangju 28/24 Rain 70

Jeju 30/26 Rain 30

Daegu 29/24 Rain 70

Busan 29/26 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!