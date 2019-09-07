Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:22 September 07, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/24 Rain 90
Incheon 30/25 Rain 90
Suwon 30/24 Rain 90
Cheongju 30/25 Rain 80
Daejeon 30/25 Rain 80
Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 90
Gangneung 30/23 Rain 60
Jeonju 29/26 Rain 70
Gwangju 28/24 Rain 70
Jeju 30/26 Rain 30
Daegu 29/24 Rain 70
Busan 29/26 Rain 70
(END)
