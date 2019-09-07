(LEAD) Typhoon suspends hundreds of flights in S. Korea
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more information, minor edits throughout)
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea worked to prevent any serious damage from Typhoon Lingling as the powerful storm made landfall here Saturday, causing heavy rains and strong winds throughout the entire nation.
No serious damage has been reported yet, but more than 230 flights have been canceled or rescheduled due to strong gusts that reached a maximum speed of 39 meters per second or 140 kph.
More than 150 international flights departing from or arriving at Seoul's Incheon International Airport have been canceled, while some 120 flights to and from the country's southern resort island of Jeju also have been called off, according to airport authorities.
A series of warnings was still in place throughout the nation as the year's 13th typhoon was expected to near the Seoul capital area around noon.
The typhoon is expected to continue moving north to reach North Korea later in the day, according to the Korea Meteorological Association.
"Record-breaking winds will be seen at islands, and southern and western coastal areas," the weather agency said.
The central and municipal governments were taking precautionary measures to help minimize damage from the storm.
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea continues to develop ICBM program: U.N. panel