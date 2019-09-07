(3rd LD) One dies amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- At least one South Korean was killed Saturday as Typhoon Lingling made landfall here, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that also caused hundreds of minor accidents throughout the nation.
A woman in her 70s died after she was knocked over by strong winds gusting at 39 meters per second or 140 kph in Boryeong, some 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to rescue officials there.
Hundreds of other minor incidents, mostly uprooted trees, have also been reported throughout the nation, with nearly 300 flights being canceled so far.
More than 150 international flights departing from or arriving at Seoul's Incheon International Airport have been canceled, while some 120 flights to and from the country's southern resort island of Jeju also have been called off, according to airport authorities.
Several sections of road, including bridges to the Incheon airport, have been closed due to strong wind that could easily overturn small vehicles, according to rescue officials.
A series of warnings was still in place throughout the nation as the year's 13th typhoon neared the Seoul capital area shortly after noon.
The typhoon is expected to continue moving north to reach North Korea later in the day, according to the Korea Meteorological Association.
"Record-breaking winds will be seen at islands, and southern and western coastal areas," the weather agency said.
The central and municipal governments were taking precautionary measures to help minimize damage from the storm.
