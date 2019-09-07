Slumping Ryu Hyun-jin to skip turn in Dodgers rotation
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- In the midst of his worst slump of the season, Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin will skip a turn in the rotation next week.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Los Angeles on Friday (local time) that the left-hander will sit out his scheduled start next Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Ryu's bid to become the first Asian-born pitcher to win the Cy Young has taken a beating over the past four starts, during which he gave up 21 earned runs in 19 innings and went 0-3. His ERA has gone up by a full run from 1.45 to 2.45, though he still leads Major League Baseball (MLB) in that category.
In his most recent start on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies at home, Ryu got the hook with one out in the fifth inning and the Dodgers up 7-3. He was two outs away from qualifying for his first win since Aug. 11, but Roberts yanked him after Ryu gave up three consecutive singles.
Ryu has insisted he is healthy, a sentiment repeatedly echoed by Roberts.
"We'll skip this start in Baltimore with Hyun-jin, and we'll figure out when we pencil him back in," Roberts was quoted as saying on MLB.com. "Right now, to forgo a start in early September probably makes more sense than waiting."
Ryu, who has a history of shoulder and elbow injuries, has pitched 161 2/3 innings this season, the second-highest total of his career after 192 innings during his rookie year in 2013.
The Dodgers clearly have a bigger picture in their mind than trying to win a September game against the Orioles, one of the worst teams in MLB this year. The Dodgers lost in each of the past two World Series and are trying to return to the big stage again this year in search of their first title since 1988.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
