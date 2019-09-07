Danish aid group sends 280 mln-won worth of food aid to N. Korea: report
All Headlines 11:30 September 07, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- An aid group from Denmark recently provided more than 600 tons of food in humanitarian aid to North Korea, a report said Saturday.
Mission East sent 636 tons of corn and beans, worth 280 million won (US$234,000), to the impoverished North, Radio Free Asia reported.
The aid was delivered by truck via China.
The report said the aid was designed to feed some 33,000 children in the country's northwestern Pyongan Province.
(END)
