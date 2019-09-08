Today in Korean history
Sept. 9
1948 -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or North Korea, is established in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula, further cementing the division between the communist North and capitalist South.
1987 -- Kang Su-yeon, 21, wins the Best Actress award at the Venice International Film Festival for her leading role in "Surrogate Mother." In the movie, directed by Im Kwon-taek, Kang played Ongnyeo, the daughter of a surrogate mother who herself becomes a surrogate mother of a son for an aristocratic family, leading to a complicated relationship and tragedy.
1996 -- President Kim Young-sam meets with his Argentine counterpart Carlos Menem to discuss ways to boost trade.
2003 -- The United States asks South Korea to send additional troops to help keep order in Iraq.
2004 -- South Korea admits to extracting plutonium in 1982.
2009 -- North Korea criticizes the United States and rejects international sanctions over its nuclear program as the communist state marks its 61st founding anniversary.
2011 -- A defoliant component has been detected in and around a U.S. military camp in South Korea where several retired American soldiers said they dumped drums of the toxic chemical decades ago, a joint investigation team said.
2012 -- South Korean director Kim Ki-duk's drama "Pieta" wins the Golden Lion for the best film at the 69th Venice Film Festival.
2016 -- North Korea stages its fifth nuclear test at its Punggye-ri test site, prompting strong condemnations from South Korea and its allies.
(END)
