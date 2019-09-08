Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 08, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Cloudy 30
Incheon 28/24 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/23 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 29/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/25 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 27/23 Sunny 70
Jeju 27/24 Rain 70
Daegu 29/23 Sunny 70
Busan 27/24 Rain 70
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
4
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
Most Saved
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
(3rd LD) One dies amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
2
(5th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
3
Korea braces for possibly worst typhoon in decades
-
4
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling