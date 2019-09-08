N. Korea emphasizes self-reliance amid stalled nuclear talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged its people Sunday to pursue "self-reliance" in an apparent bid to strengthen internal unity amid a prolonged delay in the resumption of its stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
"The basic theme in the continued struggle on the international stage taking place yesterday and today is (a choice) between self-reliance and subjugation," the Rodong Sinmun said in an article.
"A step of yielding to those hostile to us could lead to two steps, ten steps and even a hundred steps of yielding," it added. "The only way to achieve prosperity from generation to generation is self-reliance, independence and self-defense."
The latest emphasis on self-reliance is seen as an attempt to strengthen its internal unity amid its stalemated denuclearization talks with the U.S.
Their nuclear talks have been stalled since the two failed to find common ground over North Korea's denuclearization steps and the U.S.' relief of sanctions, a major hurdle for Pyongyang's economic development.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in late June to resume working-level nuclear talks, but the talks have yet to take place.
As the stalemate is dragging on, the North has urged its people to stop seeking outside help in advancing its economy. It has also justified its recent weapons tests, citing joint military drills by South Korea and the U.S., and Seoul's plan to bring in high-tech weapons from the ally.
Recently, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that hopes for the negotiations are "gradually disappearing."
(END)
