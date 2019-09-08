S. Korea defeats Cote d'Ivoire for 1st win at basketball worlds
GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea ended a quarter-century winless drought at the men's basketball world championship on Sunday, defeating Cote d'Ivoire 80-71 in its final game of the tournament in China.
South Korea led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter and held on for dear life in the final minutes of its last classification match at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Guangzhou.
South Korea, world No. 32, lost all three group matches last week to drop to the classification round. The team took a hard-fought, 77-73 loss against China on Friday, but ended the tournament on a winning note over the 64th-ranked Cote d'Ivoire.
Ricardo Ratliffe, a naturalized center playing as Ra Gun-a, played the entire 40 minutes and had his fifth straight double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs. Little-used guard Heo Hoon scored 16 points off the bench while shooting 4-of 7 from behind the arc.
South Korea's previous victory at the world championship was a 76-69 win over Egypt in the 13th-place playoff match in Hamilton, Canada, on Aug. 13, 1994.
The country went 0-5 in 1998 and didn't qualify for the next three tournaments. South Korea lost all five games again in 2014 before ending the long losing skid on Sunday.
South Korea led 18-14 after the first quarter, with the sloppy Cote d'Ivoire only staying close thanks to three-point shooting.
And South Korea returned the favor, with Heo Hoon and Yang Hee-jong combining to go 3-of-3 from downtown early in the second quarter to key a 13-2 run. Yang's trey 1:59 into the frame put South Korea up 31-16, its biggest lead of the game up to that point.
Cote d'Ivoire responded with six quick points, including two easy buckets following offensive rebounds, to cut the deficit to nine. But South Korea soon regained control and dominated the rest of the way.
Kang Sang-jae came off the bench to join the fray with a three-pointer of his own, and Park Chan-hee sliced and diced the defense for a series of pull-ups and floaters. South Korea held Cote d'Ivoire scoreless over the final 2:59 of the second quarter while scoring the last eight points of the half to open up a 50-30 lead.
Heo stayed hot from downtown while Ratliffe continued to rule the paint in the second half. Cote d'Ivoire showed some life early in the third quarter but the closest it came in the frame was within 17 points.
South Korea took a 66-47 lead into the final quarter. Cote d'Ivoire chipped away at the lead in a hurry in the fourth, cutting it to 68-57 with a 10-2 run capped off by Bryan Pamba's three-pointer.
After a Korean timeout, Pamba made a steal to set up a layup that brought Cote d'Ivoire to within single digits at 68-59.
But Kim Sun-hyung made a huge three at the other end, and after Pamba missed a three, Ratliffe scored in the paint to give South Korea more breathing room at 73-59 with 5:24 remaining.
Kim drained another trey for a 76-59 advantage, but Cote d'Ivoire battled back to make it a nine-point game again at 78-69 with less than two minutes to go.
On the next Cote d'Ivoire possession, Kim Sun-hyung got called for an unsportsmanlike foul for grabbing the elbow of Pamba before a shot attempt. Pamba made the two free throws to bring Cote d'Ivoire to within seven at 78-71 but Charles Abouo missed from long distance on the ensuing possession.
South Korea turned it over on a traveling call to give the opponent more life. But Cote d'Ivoire missed four consecutive attempts at the basket before Ratliffe grabbed the rebound and sprung Heo free for an open layup and an 80-71 lead that stood as the final score.
This year's Basketball World Cup doubles as qualification for the 2020 Olympics, and the top Asian team from this tournament, other than the Olympic host, Japan, will punch a ticket to Tokyo.
Aside from South Korea, representing Asia at the World Cup are China, Iran, Japan, Jordan and the Philippines. During the group stage, China was the only Asian team with a victory, while Iran also picked up a win during the classification round.
South Korea had to win both of its classification games and hope China would lose its two games to have any chance of qualifying for Tokyo.
With the qualifying window at the World Cup shut, South Korea's last opportunity will be FIBA's qualifying tournament next July.
But South Korea will first have to make it to that event. That tournament will be open to the 16 best teams from the World Cup who didn't already qualify for the Olympics and two highest-ranked teams each from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Oceania and Europe.
South Korea's final position at the World Cup will be determined after the classification stage wraps up on Monday.
At No. 32 in the world rankings, South Korea already trails Iran (No. 27), China (No. 30) and the Philippines (No. 31) in Asia.
South Korea last competed at the Olympics in 1996.
