Today in Korean history
Sept. 10
1934 -- A massive flood hits the southern part of Korea, leaving 800 people dead.
1940 -- Two major Korean vernacular dailies, the Chosun Ilbo and the Donga Ilbo, are closed by Japan's colonial authorities because of their anti-Japan stances. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.
1946 -- The North Korean Provisional People's Committee, an interim government established by Kim Il-sung, who became North Korea's founding leader, nationalizes key industries and confiscates private property in the territory that would later become the communist country.
1961 -- South Korea and Cameroon establish diplomatic ties.
1990 -- Samsung Electronics Co. develops a 16-megabit dynamic random access memory chip.
1993 -- The South Korean government decides to build the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul. The museum first opened in a hall of Gyeongbok Palace in northern Seoul in the winter of 1945, shortly after Korea regained its sovereignty from Japanese colonial rule but never had a permanent home, moving from one place to another.
2000 -- North Korea and South Korean conglomerate Hyundai agree to operate a tour program enabling South Koreans to visit the North's scenic Mount Kumgang resort on the country's southeast coast.
2009 -- Hyun Jung-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, visits Pyongyang to seek the release of a detained employee of Hyundai Asan Corp., the group's North Korea business arm. Yu Seong-jin was detained on March 30 at a joint industrial park in the North's border town of Kaesong. North Korea accused him of "slandering" the North's political system and trying to persuade a local woman to defect to the South.
2010 -- Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan offers a renewed apology to South Korea over his country's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
2012 -- South Korea says North Korea has accepted its flood aid offer.
2016 -- The U.N. Security Council issues a statement condemning North Korea's fifth nuclear test.
(END)
