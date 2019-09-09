Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice minister nominee's wife receives monthly advising fee from 'family fund' investment firm (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon in dilemma over whether to appoint Cho Kuk as justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party asks Moon to appoint Cho Kuk (Donga llbo)
-- Moon to decide today whether to appoint Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon in 'Cho Kuk dilemma,' to make decision today on whether to appoint him (Segye Times)
-- Cho Kuk's wife found to have taken college documents out of office two days before prosecutors' raid (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party recommends Moon appoint Cho Kuk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon in dilemma over whether to appoint Cho Kuk (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon in dilemma over Cho Kuk issue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea overtaken by China in 5G supremacy race (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea under growing household, government debt burden (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Typhoon kills 3, damages farms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- In 2019, world bids farewell to liberal economic order (Korea Herald)
-- Moon struggling with Cho appointment (Korea Times)
