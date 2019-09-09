Korean-language dailies

-- Justice minister nominee's wife receives monthly advising fee from 'family fund' investment firm (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon in dilemma over whether to appoint Cho Kuk as justice minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party asks Moon to appoint Cho Kuk (Donga llbo)

-- Moon to decide today whether to appoint Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon in 'Cho Kuk dilemma,' to make decision today on whether to appoint him (Segye Times)

-- Cho Kuk's wife found to have taken college documents out of office two days before prosecutors' raid (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party recommends Moon appoint Cho Kuk (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon in dilemma over whether to appoint Cho Kuk (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon in dilemma over Cho Kuk issue (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea overtaken by China in 5G supremacy race (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea under growing household, government debt burden (Korea Economic Daily)

