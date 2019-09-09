Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast

All Headlines 07:53 September 09, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Operations are under way to rescue four South Koreans believed to be trapped inside a ship that accidentally tilted sideways off the east coast of the United States, Seoul's foreign ministry has said.

The four South Koreans are caught in the engine room of a car transport vessel of Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group. Of the total 24 crew members, 20 people have been rescued, the ministry said.

The ship was tilting at an angle of about 80 degrees in waters 1.6 kilometers away from a port in Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday (local time). The exact cause of the incident was not known yet.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ship tilting
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!