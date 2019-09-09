Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 September 09, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Sunny 70
Incheon 28/23 Sunny 70
Suwon 28/22 Sunny 70
Cheongju 27/23 Rain 70
Daejeon 27/23 Rain 70
Chuncheon 27/21 Sunny 60
Gangneung 29/23 Sunny 70
Jeonju 28/23 Rain 60
Gwangju 29/23 Rain 70
Jeju 30/25 Rain 60
Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 20
(END)
