Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 September 09, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Sunny 70

Incheon 28/23 Sunny 70

Suwon 28/22 Sunny 70

Cheongju 27/23 Rain 70

Daejeon 27/23 Rain 70

Chuncheon 27/21 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/23 Sunny 70

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/23 Rain 70

Jeju 30/25 Rain 60

Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 20
(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!