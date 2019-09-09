Seoul stocks open higher on eased trade uncertainties
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks started higher Monday due to abated concerns over trade frictions between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 14.76 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,023.89 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The South Korean stock market extended its gains to a third consecutive day on Friday as the world's top two economies plan to hold high-level talks next month to find a compromise in their yearlong trade dispute.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 0.54 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.83 percent.
Steelmakers also opened higher, with No. 1 POSCO moving up 1.16 percent and Korea Zinc climbing 0.8 percent. Hyundai Steel advanced 1.99 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion gained 0.91 percent, and Samsung BioLogics added 1.26 percent.
Hyundai Glovis, a logistics firm under Hyundai Motor Group, fell 2.27 percent on reports that its ship accidentally tilted sideways off the east coast of the United States, with operations being under way to rescue crews.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.95 won from the previous session's close.
