S. Korea looking to get groove back in World Cup qualifier vs. Turkmenistan

It remains to be seen whether South Korea's problems will magically disappear in a different formation. Bento can always go back to a four-back setup, either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2, or, since Turkmenistan, as an overwhelming underdog, will likely crowd their own zone to foil a South Korean attack, Bento can throw out a 3-5-2 formation again and push as many as seven players up on the attack.