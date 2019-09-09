Top court reaffirms ex-governor guilty of sexual abuse
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court on Monday ruled in line with a lower court decision that found an ex-governor guilty of sexual abuse in one of the country's most high-profile MeToo cases.
In February, the Seoul High Court found former South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung guilty of sexually abusing his former secretary Kim Ji-eun. The court sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in prison, overturning a disputed lower court ruling that found him innocent.
The case, which came to light following Kim's testimony of the charges in a live TV interview in March 2018, fueled the country's nascent MeToo movement and ended the liberal presidential hopeful's political career.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
4
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Lead vocalist of The 1975 under fire for stepping on S. Korean flag
-
2
Seoul has no plan to give up developing-nation status: agriculture minister
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea working to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling
-
4
N. Korea emphasizes self-reliance amid stalled nuclear talks with U.S.
-
5
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast