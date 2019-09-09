Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Finance ministry to sell 3 tln won in debt

All Headlines 10:20 September 09, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday that it plans to sell a combined 3 trillion won (US$2.5 billion) worth of debt to meet a temporary cash shortfall.

The 63-day 1.5 trillion-won debt will be sold on Sept. 18 and 25, according to the ministry.

The finance ministry is allowed to sell debts or borrow money from the country's central bank to resolve financial mismatches or to finance state projects.

Finance ministry to sell 3 tln won in debt - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#debt sale
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!