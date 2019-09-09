With leisure event wiped out by typhoon, top organizer looks forward to future

Chuncheon, a Gangwon Province city located 85 kilometers east of Seoul, was to host the Chuncheon National Leisure Sports Festival from Friday to Sunday in 11 disciplines -- both for competition and participation. But with the devastating Typhoon Lingling passing through the country during that time, Lee Jae-soo, Chuncheon's mayor and the chief organizer of the leisure fest, was forced to cancel most of the events. Only the indoor dance sports event took place on Sunday, while water skiing and some other outdoor competitions will be held after the Chuseok holidays this week.

