Hyundai's premium marque hires ex-Lamborghini design chief
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's top automotive group, said Monday it has hired former Lamborghini design boss Filippo Perini to improve the competitiveness of its luxury brand, Genesis.
Perini will serve as chief designer at the Genesis Advanced Design in Europe starting next week. He will collaborate with designers in South Korea to enhance the design of Genesis vehicles, according to Hyundai Motor. Perini's vast experience with European premium brands will help Genesis, it added.
The Italian designer previously worked for major automakers, including Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini. He was recently chief designer at Italdesign, an Italian auto design firm under Volkswagen Group.
The Genesis product lineup includes the flagship G90 sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize sedans.
