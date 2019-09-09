Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that President Donald Trump would be "very disappointed" if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un does not return to dialogue, in a renewed call for an early resumption of the two countries' stalled nuclear talks.
In an interview with the U.S. broadcaster ABC on Sunday (local time), Pompeo also expressed hopes that the working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang will be restarted "in the coming days or perhaps weeks."
"I think President Trump would be very disappointed if Chairman Kim doesn't return to the negotiating table or conducts missile tests that are inconsistent with the agreements that they made when the two of them were together these three times," Pompeo said according to a transcript released by the State Department.
Washington and Pyongyang were expected to restart talks around the middle of July based on an agreement between Trump and Kim during their impromptu talks on June 30 at the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.
But the talks were held as Pyongyang responded furiously to the combined South Korea-U.S. military exercise last month with a series of short-range projectile launches. The North condemned the exercise as a rehearsal for invasion and a sign of continued hostility toward it.
Asked about whether Pyongyang has breached U.N. resolutions banning ballistic missile tests, the top U.S. diplomat said that Kim has not yet violated his "commitment" to Trump -- an apparent reference to a pledge not to conduct nuclear and longer-range missile tests.
"Chairman Kim's commitment to President Trump was pretty clear. He has not yet violated that," Pompeo said.
"It's not that we don't all wish -- we're disappointed that he is continuing to conduct these short-range tests. We wish that he would stop that," he added.
Pompeo also reiterated Washington's goal of a "full, completely denuclearized and verified denuclearized" North Korea.
"That's the goal. It's what we continue to work on," he said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
