Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Cho Kuk as justice minister Monday, emphasizing the need to continue the government's reform drive.
He appealed for "public understanding and support" for his decision to appoint Cho despite controversies over alleged ethical lapses and wrongdoing by his family. Cho's wife has even been indicted on charges of forging a university president's citation for her daughter.
-----------------
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
SEOUL -- U.S. Coast Guard workers prepared to enter a tilting ship off the country's east coast on Monday to rescue four South Koreans trapped inside, as some of them apparently responded to its workers tapping on the hull, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The Koreans are presumed to be caught in the engine room of the Golden Ray, a car transport vessel of Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group.
-----------------
Seoul may strip Japan of trusted trade partner status next week
SEOUL -- South Korea may officially remove Japan from its list of trusted trading partners as early as next week, upping ante in the trade dispute between the two Asian neighbors, the country's trade ministry said Monday.
The tit-for-tat move follows Japan's removal of South Korea from its own whitelist of nations given preferential trading terms on Aug. 28.
-----------------
(News Focus) 'Gender sensitivity' highlights major #MeToo ruling
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court on Monday reaffirmed a high-profile sexual assault ruling that brought down a political star and helped spark the powerful #MeToo movement, a decision seen as a litmus test of the court's gender sensitivity.
The Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision that found former South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung guilty of sexually abusing his former secretary Kim Ji-eun.
-----------------
(2nd LD) GM Korea workers stage full-scale strike over wage deal
SEOUL -- Unionized workers at GM Korea Co. on Monday staged a full-scale strike for the first time in 22 years as they demand an increase in wages despite warnings from the company's global headquarters.
Some 8,000 workers participated in the walkout at the plants in Incheon, west of Seoul, and Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of the capital, and plan to continue to strike through Wednesday. The union launched four partial strikes last month and has been boycotting overtime work since Aug. 22.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 4th day on stimulus hope
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher on Monday, extending their gains to a fourth consecutive day, on hopes over monetary easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 10.42 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 2,019.55. Trade volume was high at 503 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won (US$3.6 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 508 to 320.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea needs to act boldly to avoid deflation: Krugman
SEOUL -- South Korea needs to act boldly to avoid deflation, a Nobel Prize-winning economist said Monday, as Asia's fourth-largest economy has plenty of fiscal space and favorable budget positions.
Paul Krugman, an economics professor at the City University of New York's Graduate Center, said South Korea should undertake fiscal stimulus.
-----------------
Big-name film directors' small screen debuts fizzle
SEOUL -- Lee Byeong-heon, the director of mega-hit Korean comedy film "Extreme Job," made his small screen debut last month, but appears to have failed to capture the hearts of TV viewers like he did on the big screen.
"Be Melodramatic," both written and directed by Lee, was first aired on Aug. 9 on cable channel JTBC. The 16-episode romantic comedy, starring Chun Woo-hee and Jeon Yeo-bin, depicts the daily lives of 30-year old best friends who have different jobs and social backgrounds.
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
2
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Seoul has no plan to give up developing-nation status: agriculture minister
-
4
(LEAD) Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea working to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling