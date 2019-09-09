Defectors fly anti-Pyongyang leaflets into N.K. ahead of founding anniversary
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- A group of North Korean defectors said Monday that it has sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border ahead of the communist nation's 71st founding anniversary.
The group, Fighters for a Free North Korea, flew balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets from Paju, north of Seoul, to the North on Saturday when Typhoon Lingling brought strong winds to the Korean Peninsula.
The balloons carried leaflets slamming the Kim family's hereditary rule and current leader Kim Jong-un's dictatorship, as well as 1,000 one-dollar bills, 1,000 USB drives and 500 booklets, according to the group.
The launch came just days ahead of the Sept. 9 anniversary of the 1948 establishment of the North Korean government.
The group has sent similar leaflets despite the Seoul government's push to stop such campaigns over worries they might hamper its efforts to reduce tensions and improve inter-Korean ties.
The two Koreas are technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
