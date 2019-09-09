KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 135,500 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,400 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 41,500 UP 50
HITEJINRO 26,450 UP 500
Yuhan 225,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 21,250 DN 400
KISWire 22,200 DN 450
LotteFood 428,000 DN 6,500
NEXENTIRE 9,050 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 82,500 DN 600
KCC 222,000 DN 500
AmoreG 63,400 UP 2,100
HyundaiMtr 127,000 DN 500
HankookShellOil 332,500 UP 6,000
BukwangPharm 13,900 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,050 DN 1,900
TaekwangInd 1,070,000 DN 25,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,050 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,250 UP 700
Kogas 39,050 DN 400
Hanwha 24,850 UP 550
DB HiTek 15,200 UP 150
CJ 80,800 UP 200
JWPHARMA 27,150 DN 250
LGInt 17,050 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,210 DN 70
SBC 16,300 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 0
TONGYANG 1,535 DN 25
Daesang 21,550 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,290 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,900 DN 150
SsangyongCement 6,010 DN 80
KAL 22,550 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,625 UP 5
LG Corp. 71,900 0
SsangyongMtr 3,035 UP 30
BoryungPharm 12,050 DN 250
L&L 12,800 UP 350
(MORE)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
4
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Lead vocalist of The 1975 under fire for stepping on S. Korean flag
-
2
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
3
Seoul has no plan to give up developing-nation status: agriculture minister
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea working to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling
-
5
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition