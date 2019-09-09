KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NamyangDairy 492,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,800 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,300 UP 550
Shinsegae 252,500 UP 11,500
Nongshim 241,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 39,000 UP 600
Hyosung 86,300 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,500 DN 50
POSCO 217,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 86,800 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,700 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,195 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 49,700 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 46,900 UP 600
NHIS 12,350 UP 50
LOTTE 34,700 UP 750
AK Holdings 33,700 DN 250
Binggrae 55,200 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 18,850 UP 150
LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 103,500 UP 1,500
DaelimInd 97,300 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 DN200
KiaMtr 43,100 DN 550
Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 DN 1,100
SK hynix 84,300 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 582,000 UP 7,000
SK Discovery 22,200 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 4,880 UP 45
HtlShilla 85,200 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 40,100 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 97,000 DN 200
GC Corp 109,000 DN 500
GS Retail 40,950 UP 50
Ottogi 566,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 20,550 DN 250
KPIC 124,000 UP 500
GS E&C 32,750 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,330 UP 30
(MORE)
-
1
