NamyangDairy 492,500 DN 6,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 44,800 DN 850

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,300 UP 550

Shinsegae 252,500 UP 11,500

Nongshim 241,500 UP 1,500

SGBC 39,000 UP 600

Hyosung 86,300 DN 1,400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,500 DN 50

POSCO 217,000 UP 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 86,800 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 DN 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 41,700 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,195 DN 5

DB INSURANCE 49,700 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 46,900 UP 600

NHIS 12,350 UP 50

LOTTE 34,700 UP 750

AK Holdings 33,700 DN 250

Binggrae 55,200 DN 1,000

GCH Corp 18,850 UP 150

LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 103,500 UP 1,500

DaelimInd 97,300 UP 200

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 DN200

KiaMtr 43,100 DN 550

Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 DN 1,100

SK hynix 84,300 UP 2,400

Youngpoong 582,000 UP 7,000

SK Discovery 22,200 DN 250

MERITZ SECU 4,880 UP 45

HtlShilla 85,200 UP 2,500

Hanmi Science 40,100 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 97,000 DN 200

GC Corp 109,000 DN 500

GS Retail 40,950 UP 50

Ottogi 566,000 DN 2,000

IlyangPharm 20,550 DN 250

KPIC 124,000 UP 500

GS E&C 32,750 UP 700

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,330 UP 30

(MORE)