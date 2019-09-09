KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 44,350 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,000 DN 3,000
LS 47,000 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,100 DN 800
DaeduckElec 9,600 DN 190
Hanssem 61,800 UP 1,000
KSOE 120,000 UP 1,500
Hanwha Chem 18,150 UP 400
OCI 66,400 UP 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,800 UP 600
KorZinc 439,000 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,070 UP 150
SYC 50,900 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 45,150 UP 2,450
IS DONGSEO 30,050 DN 200
S-Oil 97,500 UP 1,400
LG Innotek 99,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 234,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,600 DN 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 70,800 UP 100
Mobis 251,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,400 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 0
S-1 97,500 DN 100
Hanchem 79,000 DN 2,700
DWS 39,650 UP 550
UNID 46,800 UP 1,150
KEPCO 24,950 0
SamsungSecu 35,200 UP 150
SKTelecom 237,000 0
S&T MOTIV 52,700 DN 100
HyundaiElev 78,500 DN 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,750 DN 200
Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 50
SK 203,000 DN 500
DAEKYO 6,040 UP 20
GKL 20,700 DN 100
Handsome 29,550 UP 250
WJ COWAY 83,200 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,000 UP 500
