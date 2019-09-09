KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,700 UP 200
KorElecTerm 45,150 DN 1,050
NamhaeChem 8,810 DN 140
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 450
BGF 6,020 DN 80
SamsungEng 15,650 0
SAMSUNG C&T 87,300 0
PanOcean 4,820 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 24,150 DN 650
KT 27,050 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 UP14000
LG Uplus 13,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,500 UP 1,300
KT&G 102,500 UP 1,000
DHICO 6,010 UP 20
LG Display 14,250 DN 100
Kangwonland 29,150 UP 50
NAVER 153,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 133,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 552,000 0
DSME 30,050 UP 1,200
DSINFRA 6,140 DN 30
DWEC 4,175 0
Donga ST 84,300 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,250 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 227,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 211,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,100 UP 350
LGH&H 1,242,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 325,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO E&C 18,000 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,000 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,200 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,250 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 61,300 DN 700
Celltrion 166,000 UP 500
Huchems 21,150 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 UP 2,000
