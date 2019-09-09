KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,100 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 31,150 DN 850
GS 48,550 UP 300
CJ CGV 33,500 DN 200
HYUNDAILIVART 14,500 UP 700
LIG Nex1 33,350 DN 500
FILA KOREA 55,600 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,150 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,450 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 3,000
LF 19,800 0
FOOSUNG 9,380 DN 180
JW HOLDINGS 6,030 DN 20
SK Innovation 165,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 22,250 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 41,150 UP 600
Hansae 18,650 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 61,600 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 34,300 DN 700
KOLON IND 41,550 DN 550
HanmiPharm 275,000 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 70
emart 115,500 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY284 50 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 44,150 DN 600
CUCKOO 101,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 71,800 DN 1,000
MANDO 34,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 280,000 UP 2,500
INNOCEAN 63,600 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 35,900 UP 450
Netmarble 96,400 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S338000 UP3000
ORION 97,000 UP 2,200
BGF Retail 198,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 43,500 DN 700
HDC-OP 32,000 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,700 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 UP 50
(END)
