Seoul stocks up for 4th day on stimulus hope
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher on Monday, extending their gains to a fourth consecutive day, on hopes over monetary easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 10.42 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 2,019.55. Trade volume was high at 503 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won (US$3.6 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 508 to 320.
The index hovered above the psychologically significant level of 2,000 for the third session as well, after breaching the mark for the first since Aug. 1 on Wednesday.
Analysts said Seoul shares gathered ground amid expectations the ECB will come up with new stimulus measures during its meeting slated for Thursday.
"Along with the monetary policy meeting of the ECB, planned talks between the United States and China also boosted the investors' sentiment," Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Washington and Beijing said last week they plan to hold high-level dialogue in October to settle their prolonged trade dispute.
Foreigners scooped up a net 231.3 billion won worth of shares, while retail investors dumped a net 172.6 billion won. Institutions sold more shares than they bought at 72 billion won.
Tech shares closed mostly higher, with top cap Samsung Electronics rising 1.3 percent at 46,900 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increasing 2.93 percent at 84,300 won. LG Electronics, on the other hand, lost 1.13 percent at 61,300 won.
Pharmaceutical firms also gathered ground, with Celltrion advancing 0.3 percent at 166,000 won and Samsung BioLogics moving up 0.9 percent at 280,000 won.
Hyundai Glovis, a logistics firm under Hyundai Motor Group, fell 1.62 percent at 152,000 won on reports that its ship accidentally tilted sideways off the east coast of the United States, with operations being under way to rescue crews.
Top flag carrier Korean Air slid 0.44 percent at 22,550 won and second-largest Asiana Airlines fell 0.73 percent at 5,410 won.
The local currency closed at 1,193.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.90 won from the previous session's close.
