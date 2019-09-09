(News Focus) Appointing Cho Kuk, Moon says reform is top priority
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- By appointing Cho Kuk as justice minister Monday, President Moon Jae-in risked losing key political assets, such as support from young voters and his image as a champion of justice.
The president, however, made clear that carrying out reform of South Korea's law-enforcement system is more important. He admitted that appointing Cho, whose family is facing a probe by state prosecutors, was a tough call amid fierce controversy over whether Cho is suitable for the post.
"Looking at a situation that may lead to the division of the people, I had no other choice but to think deeply (about it) as president," Moon said in a televised statement after granting Cho and five other minister-level officials letters of appointment at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.
Moon added he has concluded that it's important to "keep principle and consistency."
His decision represents an apparent, high-stakes political gamble, midway through his single five-year term as president.
Hwang Kyo-ahn, head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, said earlier that Moon may appoint Cho if it's okay for his administration to "collapse."
Even if Moon causes brief friction with the public's furious resistance, his government would end up in a "tragic end," Hwang said.
Equality, fairness and righteousness, in fact, are the core values of Moon's presidency born in May 2017 with the help of massive candlelight protests against the conservative administration of Park Geun-hye, who was impeached over a corruption scandal.
Cho, a reform-minded law professor who served as senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for civil affairs, was an iconic figure in the Moon administration's reform drive. He's an architect of the ruling bloc's concrete scheme to redefine the role and power of state prosecutors. That vision includes the creation of an independent unit to look into corruption by high-level government officials and the transfer of some of prosecutors' investigative rights to police.
Moon's pick of Cho as part of the Aug. 9 Cabinet shake-up was widely expected. Moon said Cho is tasked with completing the prosecution reform. But mounting public criticism of Cho was unexpected, given his longtime public campaign against inequality, elitism and class prerogatives.
Since his nomination, not one day has passed without news reports of allegations of ethical lapses and irregularities by Cho and his family. They were accused of investing a huge amount of money into a private equity fund in a bid to evade gift taxes.
Cho's daughter was found to have used personal networks and enjoyed advantages in getting admission at Korea University, a coveted school in Seoul, and the graduate medical school at Pusan National University.
At the formal accusations of opposition lawmakers, the prosecution swiftly launched raids on related institutions and offices.
The prosecution indicted Cho's wife, a professor at Dongyang University, on charges of forging a presidential citation from the university for her daughter, as a confirmation hearing for Cho was underway at the National Assembly. The document was submitted to the medical school for admission.
It was unusual for prosecutors to indict a suspect before summoning him or her for interrogation.
Cho denied any illegal activity, although he said he feels sorry to the country's youth, who have a sense of relative deprivation over the perks granted to his daughter. He appealed to the public to give him a chance to pay "debts" to society with service as justice minister.
A majority of South Koreans remain opposed to the appointment of Cho, and Moon's approval ratings are sliding, especially with those in their 20s showing signs of turning their backs on him, according to multiple opinion polls.
As the president has rolled the dice, the result of his gamble is expected to depend largely on the results of a widening investigation into the Cho family by prosecutors.
Moon stressed that there's "no confirmation of any clear illicit act" yet, for which Cho should be held responsible.
If Cho and his family are found innocent, Moon's initiative to reform the prosecution is likely to gain traction, which may add to the list of his accomplishments.
Otherwise, chances are high that the ruling Democratic Party will suffer a heavier blow in next spring's general elections. If the party is defeated, Moon is expected to become an early lame duck, losing his grip on state affairs.
In either case, the political dogfight over Cho is certain to deepen for the time being and Cheong Wa Dae may be pitted against state prosecutors, who are said to be resisting reform.
Cheong Wa Dae officials have already expressed displeasure with the prosecution's handling of the Cho scandal. Moon's supporters say that it's the very rationale for the reform of what they call the "political prosecution."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
