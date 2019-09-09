S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 9, 2019
All Headlines 16:38 September 09, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.172 1.174 -0.2
3-year TB 1.235 1.265 -3.0
10-year TB 1.352 1.381 -2.8
2-year MSB 1.275 1.289 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.742 1.769 -2.7
91-day CD 1.540 1.540 0.0
