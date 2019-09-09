All cases involving row over 'fast-track' bills to be sent to prosecution
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Police said Monday they will hand over "en bloc" a score of cases involving a vehement row between rival parties over the passage of controversial "fast-track" bills to the prosecution later this week.
Following the transfer, the fate of about 100 legislators under police probe in the cases will fall in the hands of the prosecution.
"All 18 cases, which we have handled, will be forwarded in lump on Tuesday to the prosecution on its order," the Yeongdeungpo District Police Station said.
At the end of April, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and minor opposition parties fast-tracked the bills to set up a special unit to investigate allegations of corruption by high-ranking public officials and to enhance police authority to conduct probes in the National Assembly's special judiciary reform committee despite strong physical resistance from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP). After the scuffles, the rival parties lodged various complaints, including libel ones, against each other's lawmakers.
Since then, police have looked into the cases to secure material evidence by analyzing CCTV and broadcast images and have investigated a total of 121 people concerned, including 109 lawmakers.
Of the lawmakers, 98 have been ordered to undergo a police probe thus far.
Only about 30 DP and minor opposition Justice Party legislators have so far complied with the order, but no LKP members have responded as of yet, according to the police.
"We've discussed with the prosecution the date of the transfer of the cases in consideration of the deadline of our probe and the number of subjects under probe," the police said.
Of the 18 cases, 14 will be sent without an opinion of "indictment or nonindictment," while four remaining ones will be forwarded with an opinion of "nonindictment," police added.
