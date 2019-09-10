(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 10)

In this sense, Cho's appointment is the beginning of a do-or-die political battle for Moon. This may also reflect his determination to reform the prosecution, which has a shameful history of intervening in politics through biased investigations and the leaking of confidential information it obtained in the course of conducting investigations. In Cho's case, there were many media reports based on insider information from the prosecution. Even an opposition lawmaker showed a document that he claimed was retrieved from Cho's seized computer through "forensic science" while attacking Cho in a confirmation hearing.