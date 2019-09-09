Ex-leader Park's request for suspension of sentence again denied
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- A review panel of South Korea's prosecution on Monday turned down for a second time a request from former President Park Geun-hye to suspend the execution of her prison term.
The review committee at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said the reasons cited by Park, mainly her poor health conditions such as severe back pain, do not amount to the requirements stipulated by the Criminal Law for suspending the execution of her 25-year sentence.
It is the second time the prosecution denied her request. Her lawyer had unsuccessfully filed a similar appeal in April this year. The second request was lodged last Thursday.
Park has been in jail over a massive corruption case that led to her removal from office in early 2017. The high-profile trial has been sent back to the lower court after the Supreme Court ordered the review of the case on Aug. 29, finding that some of her bribery charges should be dealt with in a separate trial.
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
2
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
4
(LEAD) Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition