Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.

All Headlines 23:49 September 09, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is willing to resume denuclearization talks with the United States in late September, the country's vice foreign minister said Monday.

Choe Son-hui made the announcement in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying she has taken note of Washington's repeated calls for talks.

"We are willing to comprehensively talk about all the issues we have discussed until now with the United States at an agreed time and place in late September," she said.
(END)

Keywords
#US-NK talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!