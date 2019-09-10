Four Korean crew members on listing vessel confirmed alive: report
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean crew members aboard a listing vessel off the U.S. east coast have been confirmed alive and appear to be in reasonable condition, the Associated Press reported Monday.
The crew were the only ones left trapped inside the Golden Ray after the cargo vessel flipped onto its side as it left the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday.
Rescuers made contact with the four Monday morning after they rappelled down the side of the ship, the AP quoted Lt. Lloyd Heflin of the U.S. Coast Guard as saying.
Heflin said "the early indication is they are on board and OK," and that the rescuers are trying to find a way to get them out.
The Coast Guard also tweeted: "#BreakingNews Salvage crews have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
2
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
3
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
5
(LEAD) Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast