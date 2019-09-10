Trump says meetings are good thing after N.K. offers nuke talks
All Headlines 04:12 September 10, 2019
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that meetings are a good thing and he'll see what happens, after North Korea proposed denuclearization talks this month.
Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House shortly after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the offer in a statement carried by the country's official media.
Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume denuclearization talks within several weeks when they met at the inter-Korean border on June 30, but the talks have yet to take place.
