Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon chooses 'prosecution reform by Cho Kuk' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite backlash from prosecution, opposition, public, Moon pushes for judicial reform (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon pushes ahead with naming Cho Kuk, opposition vows dismissal campaign (Donga llbo)
-- Moon finally appoints Cho Kuk for prosecution reform, throwing political situation into chaos (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon finally appoints Cho Kuk, saying removing him only on suspicions would be 'bad precedent' (Segye Times)
-- Politics of self-righteousness, Moon presses ahead with appointing Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon presses ahead with appointing Cho Kuk, as he committed 'no obvious illegal acts' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon chooses Cho Kuk for 'completion of reform' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon keeps Cho Kuk, political situation sent into whirlwind (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon presses ahead with naming Cho Kuk, causing severe confrontation in politics (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon presses ahead with naming Cho Kuk, sending political situation into chaos (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon defies opposition calls, appoints Cho as justice minister (Korea Herald)
-- Moon appoints besieged aide as justice minister (Korea Times)
-- Moon makes Cho justice minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
5
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
4
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
(LEAD) Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast