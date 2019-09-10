(LEAD) NSC voices 'strong concern' about N. Korea's projectile launch
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with meeting results)
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) expressed "strong concern" Tuesday about North Korea's latest launch of projectiles.
The NSC standing committee convened an emergency videoconferencing session, presided over by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office.
Its members "expressed strong concern that North Korea is continuing the launch of short-range projectiles since May," Cheong Wa Dae said.
They also reviewed the overall security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, it added.
The North fired "unidentified projectiles twice" eastward from an inland area earlier in the day, the South's military said. The launch believed to be part of another test of its weapon system.
It marked the North's 10th round launch of projectiles this year, which apparently include missiles and other advanced rocket systems.
