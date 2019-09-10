Int'l Red Cross providing emergency aid to typhoon-hit N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The international Red Cross said it is providing emergency aid to North Korea, which is struggling to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling over the weekend.
In a tweet posted Monday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said its teams are currently "assessing damages and needs" in North Korean villages and distributing "tarpaulins, quilts, shelter tools, hygiene kits and kitchen supplies to affected families."
The IFRC earlier set aside 56,000 Swiss francs (US$56,160) for emergency aid to be provided to the North.
On Sunday, the North's state media reported that Typhoon Lingling left five people dead and three others injured. It also said that its accompanying strong winds and rains caused losses of crops and damaged hundreds of homes, adding that nationwide recovery efforts are currently under way.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
5
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
4
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition