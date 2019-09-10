Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Sept. 10
All Headlines 08:40 September 10, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- N. Korea's projectile launches
-- (News Focus) Prospect of U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks
-- South Korea's FIFA World Cup preliminary match against Turkmenistan
Economy & Finance
-- KDB chief's press meeting over sale of Asiana Airlines
-- IFA follow-up stories
(END)
