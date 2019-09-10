U.S. is aware of reports of N.K. projectile launch: official
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of North Korea's latest projectile launches and is monitoring the situation with its allies in the region, a senior U.S. government official said Monday.
Hours earlier, North Korea twice fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.
The launches came shortly after the regime offered to resume denuclearization talks with the U.S. in late September.
"We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region," the official told Yonhap News Agency.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
5
(LEAD) Moon in Yangon for business forum, industrial park ceremony
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
-
2
Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. Coast Guard workers to enter ship to rescue 4 Koreans
-
4
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS