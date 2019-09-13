Household debt, sluggish investment cloud BOK move to cut rate
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- About a month later, South Korea's central bank will again face a tough decision of whether to cut the policy rate or not, a move that will largely be swayed by the weight of its effectiveness, as well as its adverse impact.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) will hold its next monetary policy board meeting on Oct. 16, at which the board is widely expected to further slash the key rate. The board cut the base rate to 1.5 percent in July, marking its first rate cut in three years.
"Since the base rate was reduced in July, there have been heated debates on how far the rate will go down in the future," Gong Dong-rak, an economist at Daishin Securities, said.
Those who stress the need for an additional rate cut cite the country's slowing growth.
The South Korean economy unexpectedly shrank 0.4 percent from three months earlier in the first quarter, followed by a 1 percent on-quarter increase in the second quarter.
On an annual basis, Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 1.9 percent in the first half, far lower than the annual growth estimate of 2.2 percent, which was also revised down in July from 2.5 percent forecast three months earlier.
"When the economy is slow, central banks often hope the economy would normalize without having to reduce the key rate. But despite such wishes, weaker economic fundamentals often create an environment that leaves no choice but to reduce the key rate," Gong said.
For the BOK, however, its choice may not be as clear or as simple.
Some say the effect of a further monetary easing on the real economic activity may not be as great as desired. Rather, an additional rate reduction may trigger unwanted results. They also stress the need to maintain a buffer against external shocks for a country that does not have a key currency by keeping the interest rate at a certain level.
The country's household debt came to a record high of more than 1,556 trillion won (US$1.3 trillion) as of end-June, gaining 16.2 trillion won or 1.1 percent from three months earlier that marked a sharp acceleration from a 3.2 trillion won or 0.2 percent on-quarter increase in the first quarter.
"When a central bank lowers the base rate, it hopes it will lead to increased spending by the people and more investment by companies, but in reality, a large part of the additional fund goes into the real estate market," a BOK official told Yonhap News Agency, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol too has highlighted the increasingly diminishing effect of monetary policies, noting the effect of rate cuts on corporate investment may have been greatly reduced as large companies have become less dependent on external funds since the 2008 financial crisis.
The possible outflow of foreign capital is another serious issue that may hinder BOK efforts to boost the economy.
South Korea's base rate already sits far lower than that of the United States, currently in a range of 2 percent and 2.25 percent.
Many believe such a gap may have already triggered an outflow of foreign investment.
In August, foreigners were net sellers of local stocks in 18 out of 21 trading sessions, dumping more than 2.6 trillion won (US$2.18 billion) worth of shares.
The top central banker insists the country's base rate may still be some way from what he calls a practical lower ceiling.
"We cannot say we have more room for monetary policy than before ... but we believe we still have some room to take action if necessary," Lee has said.
Still, many believe the central bank will have no choice but to further reduce the policy rate next month to boost the economy.
The U.S.-China trade dispute and Japan's export curbs against South Korea appear to have become long-term problems.
"Currently, the need to boost the economy outweighs the need to stabilize household debt and the financial market," said Lee Mi-seon, an analyst at Bookook Securities.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
