With unified team in doubt, S. Korea to face Spain in women's Olympic field hockey qualifiers
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will face Spain in the final Olympic women's hockey qualifying matches next month, with the possibility of forming a joint team with North Korea fading by the day.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the draws for its last Olympic qualifiers following the draw in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Monday (local time). South Korea, world No. 11, will take on the seventh-ranked Spain on Oct. 25 and 26 in Valencia, with the winner punching its ticket to Tokyo for next year's Summer Games.
There will be 12 nations at the Olympics, and five spots have already been sealed. The Korea-Spain showdown will be one of seven head-to-head matches held in October and November.
South Korea is seeking its ninth consecutive Olympic appearance in women's field hockey.
Barring a dramatic shift, it appears unlikely that the two Koreas will join forces against Spain.
In February, South Korea and North Korea agreed to field joint teams in qualifying stages for women's field hockey, women's basketball, judo and rowing.
But North Korea didn't respond to South Korean proposals for joint training ahead of a pre-qualifying tournament in June, and South Korea competed alone and won the tournament in Ireland.
Seoul also asked Pyongyang for talks on Olympic joint teams and training in July, but the two sides haven't met.
Talks on sports and other inter-Korean exchanges have come to a halt under tensions on the Korean Peninsula created by a series of Pyongyang's missile launches.
North Korea, which hasn't competed internationally in recent years, isn't among the 35 nations ranked by the FIH.
