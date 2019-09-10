Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tax revenue tallied at 189.4 tln won through July

All Headlines 09:02 September 10, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 189.4 trillion won (US$159 billion) in taxes in the first seven months of the year, 800 billion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The government spent 209.5 trillion won in the January-July period, up 14.1 trillion won from the same period last year.

In July alone, tax revenue reached 33.2 trillion won, up 100 billion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Tax revenue tallied at 189.4 tln won through July - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#tax revenue
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!